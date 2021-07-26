The High Court of Gujarat has invited online applications from law graduates for recruitment to the posts of Legal Assistant. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 16 vacancies of Legal Assistant at Gujarat High Court on a Fixed Remuneration of Rs 20,000 per month on a contractual basis, initially for a period of 11 months, extendable up to a maximum period of 3 years.

The last day to apply online for Legal Assistant is August 10 respectively.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18-35 years as on July 15, 2021. Upper age limit relaxation is applicable for candidates from reserved categories.

Essential Qualification: Degree in Law from any University in India or any Institution recognized by the University Grants Commission. Candidates studying in the Fifth Year of a Five Year Law Course, can also apply and their final selection would be subject to their passing of the Fifth Year examination of LL.B., prior to their appointment.

Basic Knowledge of Computer Application/Operation and acquaintance of vernacular language is also required.

Here’s Gujarat HC Legal Assistant recruitment 2021 official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay an online application fee of Rs 500.

Selection Process

The recruitment body will conduct a written test [Objective Type – MCQs] for 100 Marks and Viva-voce Test [Oral Interview] for 40 Marks. The Select List will be prepared on the basis of aggregate marks obtained by the candidates in the Written Test (60% Weightage will be given to the marks obtained in Written Test) and marks obtained in Viva-voce Test.

Steps to apply for Gujarat HC recruitment:

Visit official website hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in Under the ‘Current Jobs’ section, click on legal assistant Click on the apply link Fill application form, upload documents, pay fee Submit form and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for Gujarat HC Legal Assistant recruitment 2021.