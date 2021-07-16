The High Court of Gujarat has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Translator and Deputy Section Officer. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in.

The direct recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 5 vacant posts of Translator and 63 posts of Deputy Section Officer at the Gujarat High Court. Two separate recruitment advertisements have been released on the official website and candidates are advised to read them in detail.

The last day to apply online for the post of Translator and Dy SO is August 10 and 6 respectively.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18-35 years as on July 15, 2021. Upper age limit relaxation applicable for candidates from reserved categories.

Essential Qualification: Graduates for both posts. More details in notification.

Here’s Gujarat HC Translator recruitment 2021 official notification.

Here’s Gujarat HC Dy Section Officer recruitment 2021 official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from SC/ST/PwD/EWS/Ex-­Servicemen are required to pay the fees of Rs 350­ while those from other categories will have to pay Rs 700.

Selection Process

Translator: The Competitive Examination shall consist of: Elimination test (Objective Type – MCQs) [100 Marks], Translation test [100 Marks] and Viva-voce test [50 Marks]. The elimination test will be held on September 11 tentatively.

Dy SO: The Competitive Examination shall consist of: Elimination Test (Objective Type­ MCQs) [100 Marks] and Main Written Examination [100 Marks]. The elimination test will be held on October 10.

Steps to apply for Gujarat HC recruitment:

Visit official website hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in Click on the post under ‘Current Jobs’ and then ‘Apply Now’ Fill application form, upload documents, pay fee Submit form and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for Gujarat HC recruitment 2021.