The Delhi University has started the online registration process for admission to various postgraduate courses for the academic year 2021-22. Aspirants can apply on DU’s admission portal admission.du.ac.in till August 21, 2021.

The University has two modes of admission for Postgraduate Programs — Merit based and Entrance Test based. At the time of registration, candidates can choose to apply under any of the above mentioned options or could opt for both merit and entrance test based.

The Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET 2021) will be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA).

Here’s the direct link to PG Information Bulletin 2021-22.

Application Fee

The applicants from UR/OBC/EWS category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 750, whereas for SC/ST/PwBD category candidates will have to pay the fee of Rs 300, except for Post Graduate Diploma in Cyber Security and Law (PGDCSL).

The PGDCSL application fee for UR/OBC/EWS and SC/ST/PwBD category candidates is Rs 2000 and Rs 1500, respectively.

Steps to register for DU PG admission 2021

Visit the official website admission.uod.ac.in On the homepage, click on “PG Admission Portal 2021” Now click on New User registration Fill in your details to complete the registration process Login and complete the application process Upload the required documents and pay the application fee

Here’s the direct link to register for DU PG admission 2021.

In the DU admission schedule released earlier this month, DU said the online registration process for PG and M.Phil./Ph.D programmes will commence on July 26. The online registration for UG programmes will begin on August 2. The last day for registration for all programmes is August 31.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.