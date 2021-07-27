The Punjab Police recruitment board will conclude the online application process today for the recruitment of Sub-Inspectors in 4 cadres of Punjab Police. Candidates can apply for the posts at the official website punjabpolice.gov.in till 11.55 PM.

The Punjab Police is conducting the recruitment drive to fill a total of 560 vacancies of SI in the police force. The pay for the post of Sub-Inspector has been fixed at Rs 35,400 (minimum pay admissible) at Level 6 of 7th CPC/Pay Matrix.

Candidates are advised to read the Punjab Police SI recruitment official notification available on the website or at the direct link below.

Punjab Police SI vacancy details Name of Post Vacancies SI District Police Cadre 87 SI Armed Police Cadre 97 SI Investigation Cadre 289 SI Intelligence Cadre 87

Here’s Punjab Police SI recruitment 2021 official notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 18-28 years as on January 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: The candidate should be a graduate from a recognized university, or its equivalent. Candidates must have passed the Matriculation examination with Punjabi as one of the compulsory or elective subjects.

Selection procedure

The selection process shall be a two-stage process. Punjab Police will recruit candidates based on the Computer Based Test (CBT) process followed by document scrutiny, Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Screening Test (PST). The online exam will consist of two papers to be held between August 17 to 31 tentatively.

Application/exam fee

The candidates have to pay an online fee of Rs 1,500 (Rs 700 application fee +Rs 800 exam fee). The amount is relaxed for reserved categories.

Steps to apply for Punjab Police SI recruitment 2021:

Visit official website punjabpolice.gov.in Go to ‘Recruitment’ and click on the online application link Click on the registration link and complete profile Choose post/cadre, fill application form upload documents, pay fees and submit Download form and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for Punjab Police SI recruitment 2021.