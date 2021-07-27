Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) has released the admit card for the UP TGT exam 2021. Registered candidates set to appear for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website upsessb.org.

The UP Trained Graduate Teacher exam will be conducted on August 7 and 8. The TGT/PGT Recruitment Exams-2021 are to be conducted in the state in accordance with the recommendations made by the Paliwal Committee to ensure fairness and transparency.

Steps to download UP TGT exam 2021 admit card:

Visit official website upsessb.org Click on UP TGT exam admit card link Enter login credentials and submit The admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Candidates are advised to read the instructions given on the admit card carefully.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 15,198 posts including 12,603 posts of TGT and 2,595 posts of PGT. The exam will be conducted at 75 exam centres across Uttar Pradesh.