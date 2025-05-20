The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) - 2025 and General Nursing and Midwifery Training Selection Test (GNMTST) 2025 on the official website esb.mp.gov.in. The last date to submit the form and make changes to the application form is June 2 and June 7, 2025.

The exam will be conducted on June 24, 2025, in two shifts: 10.30 am to 12.30 pm and 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm for admissions in B.Sc Nursing/General Nursing course (4 years) and Midwifery course (3 years) in Madhya Pradesh.

Candidates can check the exam pattern, scheme of exam, exam syllabus, and other details in the official notification linked below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

An application fee of Rs 400 is applicable for the general category and Rs 200 for reserved categories.

Steps to apply for MP PNST and GNMTST 2025

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the PNST and GNMTST registration 2025 link Complete the registration and proceed with the application process Fill the form, upload documents, pay the fee, and submit the form Download the copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for MP PNST and GNMTST 2025.