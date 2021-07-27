Periyar University has announced the undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) April 2021 examination result. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download their results from the official website periyaruniversity.ac.in.

Candidates will need to login with their registration number and date of birth to get the result.

Steps to download UG/PG result 2021

Visit the official website periyaruniversity.ac.in On the homepage, click on “April 2021 Examinations UG/ PG Results” Key in your Registration Number and Date of Birth Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download UG/ PG result 2021.

The University has also released the UG, PG April 2020 examinations result. Candidates can follow the above mentioned process to get their results.

As per a report by TIMESNOWNEWS, nearly 9 lakh students had appeared for the semester examination held in April 2020 and 2021.