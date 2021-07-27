Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Pharmacist under its Urban Primary Health Centres in Kolkata City area on contractual basis. Interested candidates can apply from July 30 to August 3 (11.00 AM to 4.00 PM) and from 11.00 AM to 2.00 PM (on Saturday).

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 20 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants must not be more than the age of 40 years as on July 1, 2021. Age relaxation will be given for reserved category candidates as per extant Govt. Norms.

Essential Qualification: The candidate should hold two years Diploma in Pharmacy (D-Pharma)(Allopathic) recognized by the Government of West Bengal pharmacy Council and registered as HA” category Pharmacist under West Bengal Pharmacy Council. Weightage will be given for higher Qualification.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Application Process

The eligible candidates are requested to submit their application in a sealed envelope addressed to “Chief Municipal Health Officer/Secretary, Kolkata City NUHM Society” CMO Bldg, 5, S.N. Banerjee Road, Kolkata - 700013. The sealed envelope should be submitted in the drop box in front of room no 254 2nd floor of CMO Bldg.

Mode of Selection

The applicants will be selected on the basis of merit and practical examination. Application will be first shortlisted on the basis of marks obtained in final qualification (highest basic qualification) as D.Pharma/ B.Pharma/ M.Pharma. Shortlisted candidates will be called for practical test. In Computer Test, which will count as practical test candidates have to obtain atleast 50 percent marks to qualify for the post.