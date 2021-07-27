Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee has deferred the Odisha Joint Entrance Exam (OJEE 2021) registration deadline till July 30 for the convenience of the students in view of the current situation arising from coronavirus pandemic. The last date to pay the application fee is August 2, 2021. Earlier, the application deadline was July 12.

The Committee has also added 12 new examination centres, of which 9 centres are in Odisha State and 3 outside Odisha.

With this, OJEE - 2021 is going to be conducted with examination centres in all the 30 districts of the State. Bhawanipatana, Boudh, Deogarh, Puri, Kendrapara, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, and Subarnapur have been added as exam centres in Odisha, while Patna, Ranchi and Kolkata have been added as centres outside the state.

“All the candidates, who have successfully submitted their application, can log-in to the online OJEE Application Portal using their id and password, make any correction, if required in the information already filled in by them and also modify, if they want, their choice of examination centres as per their convenience,” reads the official notification.

Candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 1000 for Form – A, B, C, D and Rs 1,5000 for Form E.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have passed Class 12 exams from a recognised board to apply for undergraduate courses. For lateral courses, they must have completed their bachelor’s or diploma courses, and the postgraduate candidates must have completed their graduation courses in relevant streams.

Here’s OJEE 2021 Information Brochure.

Steps to apply for OJEE 2021

Visit official website ojee.nic.in Click on the form link for desired course Register using personal and contact details Fill application form, upload documents Pay fee and submit form Download form and take a printout

OJEE is conducted for admission to various UG and PG courses in government and private colleges of Odisha. The entrance examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Candidates have to fill Form A for integrated MBA and B Pharmacy, Form B for lateral entry to BTech(diploma and +3 Science pass out) or lateral entry to BPharma, Form C for MBA and MCA, Form D for MTech, MPharma, MArch and MPlan, and Form E is for combined courses like MBA, MCA, and PGAT.