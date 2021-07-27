Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) has released the written test admit card for the post of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT). Candidates can download their admit card from board’s official website upsessb.org.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on August 7 and 8.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written examination and interview. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 12603 vacancies.

Steps to download admit card

Visit the official website upsessb.org On the homepage, click on “Click Here to Download Admit Card” against TGT Admit Card Key in your registration number and date of birth Check and download your admit card Take a printout for future reference

In case of difficulty in downloading the admit card, candidates may connect with control room on 0532-2466851 or 8299325775.