Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the posts of drafter/ mapper and surveyor. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website sssc.uk.gov.in from August 3 onwards.

The last day to register for the vacancies and pay the application fee is September 16 and 18, respectively. The written examination is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in the month of December 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 75 vacancies, of which 60 vacancies are for the post of Mapper/ Drafter and 15 for Surveyor.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants must have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than 42 years of age as on July 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: Candidates applying for the post of surveyor should hold a 2 years Diploma in Surveyor or Diploma in Civil Engineering, whereas the candidates applying for the post of Mapper, the applicants should have passed High School or equivalent. Diploma in Civil Engineering or equivalent. More details in the notice.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Application Fee

The candidates from unreserved/ OBC category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 300, whereas SC/ST/EWS/PwD category applicants will have to pay Rs 150.

For more details, candidates can visit the official website here.