The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the schedule for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE 2021). The schedule can be accessed at the official website nta.ac.in.

NTA will conduct the JNUEE 2021 for admission to various UG and PG courses offered at JNU for the academic year 2021-22 on September 20, 21, 22 and 23. The 3-hour exam will be held in a computer-based mode in an MCQ format in the English language only. The exam will be organised in two sessions: 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

The admit card will be available for download on September 8.

Candidates who desire to appear in JNUEE 2021 may read the detailed Information Bulletin hosted on jnuexams.nta.ac.in and the Prospectus available at University website jnu.ac.in carefully for eligibility, scheme/duration/timings/medium/fee of examination, syllabus, intake, reservation of seats, exam cities, important dates, admission procedure etc. before applying.

Online applications can be submitted till August 27 (5.00 PM) at jnuexams.nta.ac.in.

The minimum age limit for B.A. (Hons.) Programme is 17 years as on October 1, 2021. There is no age bar for any other programme.

Application fee

The application fee for B.A (Hons.) 1st Year and all part-time programmes is Rs 400 for one choice and Rs 530 for Ph.D / M.Tech./ MA / MSc. / MCA / PGD. More details in the Information bulletin.

Steps to apply for NTA JNUEE 2021:

Visit the official website jnuexams.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the online registration link Register using your personal details to generate Application Number and password Log in, fill the application form Upload documents and pay the applicable fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

