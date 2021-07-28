The National Board Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the tentative schedule of forthcoming exams this year. Many of these exams had to be postponed due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in the last few months.

Candidates set to appear for various all-India medical exams can check and download the exam schedule 2021 from the official website natboard.edu.in.

“The candidates are advised to check the exact dates of examinations from the Information Bulletins/ NBEMS website as the above dates are purely tentative and subject to approvals & confirmations. Please refer to NBEMS website www.natboard.edu.in and https://nbe.edu.in for Information Bulletins, Application Forms and other details of these examinations as and when notified,” NBEMS said in its notice.

According to the schedule, and as previously known, the NEET PG 2021 exam will be held on September 11. NEET PG examination is conducted in CBT mode for admissions to postgraduate medical courses.

NBEMS exam calendar 2021 Name of Examination Date of Examination (Tentative) DNB/DrNB Final Practical Examinations – December 2020 Session July/August 2021 DNB/DrNB Final Theory Examinations – June 2021 Session 24th, 25th, 26th and 27th August 2021 NEET-PG 2021 11th September 2021 DNB-PDCET 2021 19th September 2021 NBEMS Recruitment Test 20th September 2021 DNB/DrNB Final Practical Examinations – June 2021 Session November/December 2021 NEET-SS 2021 13th and 14th November 2021 FET 2021 20th November 2021 FMGE December 2021 session 12th December 2021 Foreign Dental Screening Test 2021 12th December 2021 DNB/DrNB Final Theory Examinations – December 2021 Session 16th, 17th, 18th and 19th December 2021 NEET-MDS 2022 19th December 2021 Fellowship Exit Examination 2021 Feb/March 2022

Here’s NBEMS exam calendar 2021.