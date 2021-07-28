The National Testing Agency (NTA) has notified the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main Session 3 examination dates for candidates who could not appear for the examination due to heavy rains and landslides in Maharashtra. The exam will now be conducted on August 3 and 4.

The examination will be conducted only for the candidates who had examination centres in the following cities — Kolhapur, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Raigadh, Sindhudurg, Sangli and Satara in Maharashtra state.

The aspirants will be able to download their admit cards from Thursday onwards, July 29. Candidates will be able to check the exam details on their admit cards.

“Candidates who could not appear in the JEE (Main) 2021 (Session-3) on 25 July 2021 and 27 July 2021 at their respective Examination Centres in the Cities/Districts of Kolhapur, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Raigadh, Sindhudurg, Sangli and Satara, it has now been decided to conduct the Examination on 3 and 4 August 2021 for these candidates,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

For more clarification related to JEE (Main) – 2021, the candidates can also contact 011-40759000 or email at: jeemain@nta.ac.in.

About JEE Main 2021

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main comprises of two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B. Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments, as well as an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.

As per the new paper pattern, there will be no negative marking in the 15 alternative questions. The candidates have to attempt 75 questions out of 90, or 25 questions out of 30 in each section of Chemistry, Physics and Maths.

