The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main Session 3 on Tuesday. Applicants can download their admit cards using their application number and date of birth from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. The agency has provided three links for downloading the admit card.

The JEE Mains session 3 is scheduled to be conducted from July 20 to 25. This session will be held only for Paper 1 (BE/BTech).

As per the official notification, a total of 709529 candidates have registered to appear for the examination (CBT).

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

The Agency has notified the same on Twitter. It said: “Release of Admit Cards for JEE Main 2021 third session.”

Release of Admit Cards for JEE Main 2021 third session pic.twitter.com/QNbmzn3ScN — National Testing Agency (@DG_NTA) July 13, 2021

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Download JEE (Main) 2021 April (Session 3) Admit Card Paper-I (B.E/ B Tech) — Link I, II, II. Key in your application number, date of birth and security pin Download the admit card and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

If any faces difficulty in downloading the admit card, they may contact the helpdesk at 011-40759000 or jeemain@nta.ac.in.

About JEE Main 2021

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main comprises of two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B. Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments, as well as an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.

This year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, JEE Main is being conducted in multiple sessions. Moreover, in the new paper pattern, there will be no negative marking in the 15 alternative questions. The candidates have to attempt 75 questions out of 90, or 25 questions out of 30 in each section of Chemistry, Physics and Maths.

For more details, applicants are advised to visit the official website here.