OSSC Junior Assistant, FSO Main exam admit cards released at ossc.gov.in
The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admit cards for the 2019 Food Safety Officer Main exam and Junior Assistant under ULB 2019 written exam. Registered candidates set to appear in the exam can download their admit card from the official website ossc.gov.in.
OSSC will conduct the Junior Assistant written exam on August 3, followed by Food Safety Officer Main exam on August 4. Both these exams had earlier been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Steps to download OSSC admit card:
- Visit the official website ossc.gov.in
- Under, ‘What’s News’ section, click on the admit card download link for relevant post
- Enter Registration Number and date of birth to login
- The admit card will appear on the screen
- Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.