Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admit card for the Computer Based Test (CBT) of Food Safety Officer 2019. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website ossc.gov.in.

According to the official notification released earlier, the Mains examination is scheduled to be held on April 23. Candidates will be able to check the examination timing, reporting time, and venue/ center on the admit card.

The recruitment examination is conducted in three phases — Main Written Examination, Computer Skill Test and Certificate Verification.

Earlier, the Commission released the revised examination schedule for various posts including Assistant Librarian and Junior Librarian-2017, Food Safety Officer-2019, Industrial Promotion Officer-2019, and Junior Assistant (GA Rent Department and OSSC).

Here’s the direct link to the exam schedule.

Steps to download the admit card:

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Download Admission Letter for Computer based test for Food Safety Officer 2019” Key in your login credentials and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the Food Safety Officer 2019 admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.