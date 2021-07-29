The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the Class 12 board result 2021 today. Registered students can check their results on the official websites mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and others.

Students can also get their results on mobile by downloading MPBSE Mobile App or MP Mobile App from Google Play Store. Select “know your result” and key in your roll number, application number and submit to get the result, reads the official notification.

This year, the MP board could not conduct the Class 12 board exam amid Covid-19 pandemic and had to be cancelled. The exam was originally scheduled to be held from May 1, 2021 onwards. MPBSE has used an alternative evaluation scheme for preparing the result of the students on the basis of best of five marks obtained in various subjects of Class 10, as per a tweet put out by the state school education department.

The state education minister said all Class 12 students in MP have passed the boards. Over 6.60 lakh students have registered for the exam.

Steps to check MP board 12th result 2021:

Visit official website mpresults.nic.in Click on the 12th result link Enter 9-digit roll number and application number and submit The MPBSE Class 12 result will appear on screen Download scorecard and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to check MPBSE 12th result 2021.

The MP board has said it will allow students dissatisfied with their results to appear for the written board exam to be held in September. Students are advised to keep visiting the official website for regular updates.