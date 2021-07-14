The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced the result of the Class 10 boards 2021. Students can check their result online at the official websites mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in.

The MP state board had cancelled the Higher Secondary or Class 10 board exams due to the coronavirus pandemic. MPBSE has compiled the results on the basis of internal assessments and students’ performance on unit tests, half-yearly exams and pre-board exams, according to reports.

Steps to check MP board 10th result:

Visit official website mpresults.nic.in Click on the 10th result link Enter 9-digit roll number and application number and submit The MPBSE Class 10 result will appear on screen Download scorecard and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to check MP board 10th result.

As per this year’s Class 10 assessment criteria, pre-board marks has been given 50 per cent weightage, 30 per cent weightage has been given to unit tests, and 20 per cent weightage to internal assessments, reports NDTV.