The Consortium of National Law Universities has released the combined merit list for both undergraduate and postgraduate programmes of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2021). Candidates can check and download the CLAT merit lists from the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The CLAT result of individual candidates has already been uploaded on the website.

CLAT 2021 was held on July 23 in pen and paper mode for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities around the country. As per an official press release, 62,106 candidates appeared for the test held at 147 centres in 82 cities across the country.

The CLAT 2021 merit list contains the rank wise list of all candidates, their admit card number and marks scored in the test. Candidates can check the list through the direct links given below:

CLAT 2021 - UG All India Merit List

CLAT 2021 - PG All India Merit List

The highest mark scored in CLAT UG is 125.5 while that in CLAT PG is 85.75.

Steps to check CLAT 2021 result:

Visit official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in Go to ‘Clat 2021’ and click on result link Login using CLAT application/admit card number and date of birth The CLAT 2021 scorecard will appear on screen Download ad take a printout.

Here’s direct link to check CLAT result 2021.

According to the calendar released on Monday, following the release of the consolidated merit list of CLAT 2021, the Counselling Invite List will be published on July 29.

Candidates will have to register for the counselling process and fill up preferences on July 29 and 30 (upto 12 Noon) with a fee of Rs 50,000 to block the seat. The first allotment list will be released on August 1 and candidates can accept/lock the seat, upload documents and pay fee to the NLUs till August 5.

The second, third, fourth and fifth allotment list will be released on August 9, 13, 17 and 20 respectively.