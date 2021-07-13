The Consortium of National Law Universities will release the admit cards for the upcoming Common Law Admission Test or CLAT 2021 tomorrow, July 14. Candidates set to appear for the exam will be able to download their admit cards from the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

“CLAT- 2021 Admit Cards for UG and PG Programmes will be available for Download on the Website of Consortium of National Law Universities from July 14, 2021, except Northeast States which shall follow soon,” the CNLU said in its notice.

CLAT 2021 will be conducted on July 23 from 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM in pen and paper mode. CLAT is a national-level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities around the country. The exam is organised by the CNLU.

Here’s CLAT 2021 admit card notice.

Steps to download CLAT 2021 admit card:

Visit official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in Go to ‘CLAT 2021’ and login using mobile number and password Click on Download Admit Card button Take a printout.

Candidates are advised to read the instructions given in the admit card carefully.