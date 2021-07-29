The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Statistical Field Surveyor (SFS). Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply from August 1 at osssc.gov.in.

The last date to submit the online applications for SFS post is August 21, 2021. The written examination is likely to be conducted in September 2021.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants must have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 32 years as on January 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation applicable as per government norms.

Educational Qualification: The applicants must have passed the Class 12th exam conducted by CHSE, CBSE, CISCE or any other examination equivalent thereto. The candidate must have basic computer skills with knowledge in “Word Processing and Spread Sheet Applications”. More details in the notification.

Here’s the direct link to the official notice.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 529 district cadre posts of Statistical Field Surveyor, Grade C on contractual basis.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.