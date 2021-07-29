Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the admit card for Term End Examination (TEE) June 2021. Candidates who are going to appear for the exam can download their hall ticket from the University’s official website ignou.ac.in.

The June TEE 2021 is scheduled to be conducted in various phases from August 3 to September 9. However, the University has not released any official notice regarding the same.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ignou.ac.in On the homepage, click on “Hall Ticket for June 2021 Term End Examination” Key in your enrolment number, select the program and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

Students are advised to carry a printout of the admit card to the examination center for verification purpose. They’re also advised to check all instructions stated on the admit card.

Earlier this month, the University also released the examination schedule. The schedule was released for the final year students of Under Graduate (UG) and Post Graduate (PG) programmes along with their backlogs, if any and Post Graduate Diploma, Diploma, Post Graduate Certificate and Certificate Programmes.

Here’s the direct link to the date sheet.