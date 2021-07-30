The Consortium of National Law Universities will close the online registration window today at 12.00 PM for the CLAT 2021 counselling process for qualified candidates for admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities around the country. The CLAT counselling candidate invite list has been uploaded at the consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The Common Law Admission Test 2021 result was announced on July 28 and the combined merit list for both UG and PG was released today.

Candidates whose admit card numbers appear on the invite list (direct links below) can register for counselling at the official website. They have to login into their account at the CLAT portal and complete the counselling process before noon.

CLAT 2021 - UG - List of candidates invited for counseling.

CLAT 2021 - PG - List of candidates invited for counseling.

The registration process consists of two steps:

Step-1 Update your NLU preference

Candidates must submit five NLU preferences considering all options and their marks and ranks. Updating of preferences will not be possible once submitted.

Step-2 Make online payment of Rs 50,000

Candidates will have to make an online payment of Rs 50,000 to Consortium to register for counselling through their login id on the Consortium website.

CLAT 2021 - Counseling Instructions

“Only those candidates who successfully complete the counseling registration process will be considered for allotment of seat. Candidates who do not complete/participate in the counselling registration process will not be considered for allotment of seats,” reads the notice.

The first allotment list will be released on August 1 and candidates can accept/lock the seat, upload documents and pay fee to the NLUs till August 5.

The second, third, fourth and fifth allotment list will be released on August 9, 13, 17 and 20 respectively.

Candidates are advised to read the CLAT counselling guide carefully.