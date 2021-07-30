Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has announced the result of class 10th or HSLC today, July 30. The enrolled students can check and download their results from the official website sebaonline.org or resultsassam.nic.in.

This year, 4,26,553 students were eligible for Assam HSLC exams and as many as 12,275 students were eligible for AHM examinations. A total of 93.10 percent students have been declared passed.

Last year, only 64.80 percent students had managed to pass Class 10th final examinations.

Students who have successfully passed class 10th can download their marksheet by logging in with their roll number and registration number.

Steps to download class 10th result

Visit the official website sebaonline.org On the homepage, click on “Result Link 1” or “Result Link 2” under “HSLC/ AHM Examination 2021 Results” Key in your login credentials and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the result.

This year, Assam government cancelled board examinations for class 10th and 12th, along with other states amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Therefore, the results have been prepared on the basis of the board’s evaluation criteria.