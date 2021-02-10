Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has released the Assam HS TET result 2020 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the Assam HS TET 2020 exam can check their results at sebaonline.org.

The Assam HS TET 2020 examination for Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) was held in offline mode on January 10 at various exam centres across the state.

Steps to check the result:

Visit the official website at sebaonline.org On the homepage, click on “HS TET Results” Key in your application number/ username and password The result will appear on the screen Download and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the result.

Candidates can also download the HS TET question booklets available at SEBA.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.