The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the exam schedule for the Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) exam 2021. Candidates can check and download the exam schedule from the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The DSSSB TGT exams 2021 will be held from September 2 to 14. The exam will be held in a computer-based mode. The name of the exam centre and date and time of the test will be mentioned on the admit card. DSSSB will release the admit cards a week before the exams start.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 5802 vacancies for various subjects including Bengali, English, Urdu, Sanskrit, Punjabi.

Here’s DSSSB TGT exam 2021 schedule.

Vacancy Details