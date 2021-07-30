The hall ticket for the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test-2021 or TS ECET-2021 has been released. Registered candidates set to appear for the exam can download their hall tickets from the official website ecet.tsche.ac.in.

TS ECET 2021 will be conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). The entrance exam will be held on August 3 at 18 regional centres (14 in Telangana and 4 in Andhra Pradesh) in a computer-based mode. The exam will be held in two sessions: 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM.

Candidates can download their admit cards by logging in at the portal using their registration number and date of birth.

Steps to download TS ECET hall ticket:

Visit official website ecet.tsche.ac.in Click on the ‘download hall ticket’ link under ‘application’ section Enter registration number, qualifying exam Hall Ticket No, date of birth and hit download button The TS ECET hall ticket will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download TS ECET 2021 hall ticket.

Registration underway

On the other hand, candidates yet to register for TS ECET can do so by paying a late fee of Rs 5000 by tomorrow. Candidates are advised to read the detailed notification available on the portal for TS ECET to know more details regarding eligibility criteria, exam pattern, etc.

Here’s TS ECET 2021 detailed notification.

Steps to apply for TS ECET 2021: