Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the interview letter for 65th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2020. Candidates who have been shortlisted to appear for the interview round can download their admit card from BPSC’s official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The 65th CCE interview is scheduled to be conducted from August 2 to 18, 2021.

The candidates are required to bring their admit card along with the required documents, a valid photo identity card with two photocopies. More details in the notification.

A total of 1142 candidates have been declared qualified for the interview round. The examination was conducted from November 15 to 28, 2020, with 6517 candidates.

Steps to download interview letter

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Interview Letters: For Candidates appearing in interview between 2nd-18th August, 2021 under 65th Combined Competitive Examination” Check and download the call letter Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

The applicants are directed to report 90 minutes (1 hour 30 minutes) before their scheduled interview time.

This recruitment is for filling up a total of 434 vacancies across government departments and positions in the state. A total number of 6,517 candidates were declared qualified to appear for the Mains examination.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.