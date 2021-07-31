Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final result of Indian Economic Service (IES)/ Indian Statistical Service (ISS) Examination, 2020 on its website. Candidates who appeared for the interview round can check and download the result from UPSC’s official website upsc.gov.in.

“Based on the results of the written examination of the Indian Economic Service / Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2020 held by the UNION PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION from 16th to 18th October, 2020 followed by interviews for Personality Test in April, 2021 and July, 2021, the following are the lists, in order of merit, of the candidates who have been recommended for appointment to the posts in Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service,” reads the official notice.

A total of 65 candidates have been shortlisted for the appointed, of which 15 are for the post of Indian Economic Service and 50 for Indian Statistical Service.

Steps to download IES/ISS 2021 final result

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Final Results” tab Click on “Indian Economic Service - Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2020” The result appear on screen Download the result and take a print

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.