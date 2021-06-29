The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the e-admit cards for the Indian Economic Service/ Indian Statistical Service Examination 2021. Candidates registered to appear for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website upsconline.nic.in.

The UPSC IES/ISS exam 2021 will be held on July 16, 17 and 18. The exam will be held in two sessions: 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

Candidates are advised to read the instructions issued on the admit card. The candidates will have to produce the printout of their e-admit card at the allotted venue along with the proof of identity.

Steps to download UPSC IES, ISS exam 2021 admit card:

Visit official website upsconline.nic.in Go to the section: ‘e-Admit Cards for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC’ Click on the download admit card link for IES/ISS 2021 Enter registration/roll number and date of birth to login The admit card will appear on screen Download admit card and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download UPSC IES, ISS exam 2021 admit card.

Here’s UPSC IES, ISS exam 2021 timetable.

The Services to which recruitment is to be made based on the results of this UPSC examination and the approximate number of vacancies in Junior Time Scale of the Services are — Indian Economic Service- 15 and Indian Statistical Service- 11.

Online applications were invited for the exam in the month of April.

Selection procedure

UPSC will shortlist candidates for the Indian Economic/Statistical Services based on a written exam carrying a maximum of 1000 marks and a personality test carrying a maximum of 200 marks.

Here’s UPSC IES/ISS 2021 official notification.