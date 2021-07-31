UPSC Geo-Scientist 2020 Main exam final result out; here’s download link
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final result of the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination 2020. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download the result from UPSC’s official website upsc.gov.in.
A total number of 100 candidates have been recommended for appointment to the posts of Geologist, Geophysicist, Chemist and Jr. Hydrogeologist (Scientist B).
Based on the results of the Stage-I (Priliminay) Examination held on 19th January, 2020, Stage-II (Main) Examination held on 17th & 18th October, 2020 and followed by the Personality Test in the month of April, 2021 & July, 2021, the following are the lists of the candidates who have been recommended for appointment to the Group ‘A’ posts of Geologist, Geophysicist and Chemist in the Geological Survey of India; and Group ‘A’ post of Jr. Hydrogeologists (Scientist B) in the Central Ground Water Board, reads the official notice.
Steps to download the final result
- Visit the official website upsc.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on “Final Results”
- Click on “Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2020”
- The result will appear on the screen
- Check and download the result
Here’s the direct link to the final result.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.