The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the e-admit card for the upcoming Engineering Services Preliminary Exam 2021. Candidates registered to appear for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website upsconline.nic.in.

The UPSC ESE Prelims 2021 will be held on July 18 in two sessions:

10.00 AM to 12.00 Noon: GENERAL STUDIES AND ENGINEERING APTITUDE PAPER (PAPER-I) (OBJECTIVE) (200 Marks)

GENERAL STUDIES AND ENGINEERING APTITUDE PAPER (PAPER-I) (OBJECTIVE) (200 Marks) 2.00 PM TO 5.00 PM: CIVIL, MECHANICAL, ELECTRICAL, ELECTRONICS & TELECOM. ENGG. (DISCIPLINE- SPECIFIC PAPER)(PAPER-II) (OBJECTIVE) (300 Marks)

Here’s UPSC ESE Prelim 2021 schedule.

Candidates are advised to read the instructions issued on the admit card and at the link here. The candidates will have to produce the printout of their e-admit card at the allotted venue along with the proof of identity.

Steps to download UPSC ESE Prelims 2021 admit card:

Visit official website upsconline.nic.in Go to the section: ‘e-Admit Cards for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC’ Click on the download admit card link for ESE 2021 Enter registration/roll number and date of birth to login The admit card will appear on screen Download admit card and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download UPSC ESE Prelims 2021 admit card.

Recruitment through the results of this ESE 2021 will be made to the Services/Posts under the following categories: Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering. UPSC has notified 215 vacancies which will be filled through the exam.

Selection procedure

UPSC will shortlist candidates for the Engineering Services based on a preliminary exam, main exam and personality test.