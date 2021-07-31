The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final result of the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination 2020. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download the result from UPSC’s official website upsc.gov.in.

A total number of 100 candidates have been recommended for appointment to the posts of Geologist, Geophysicist, Chemist and Jr. Hydrogeologist (Scientist B).

Based on the results of the Stage-I (Priliminay) Examination held on 19th January, 2020, Stage-II (Main) Examination held on 17th & 18th October, 2020 and followed by the Personality Test in the month of April, 2021 & July, 2021, the following are the lists of the candidates who have been recommended for appointment to the Group ‘A’ posts of Geologist, Geophysicist and Chemist in the Geological Survey of India; and Group ‘A’ post of Jr. Hydrogeologists (Scientist B) in the Central Ground Water Board, reads the official notice.

Steps to download the final result

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Final Results” Click on “Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2020” The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result

