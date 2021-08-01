The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the upcoming Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test or JIPMAT 2021. Registered candidates set to appear in the entrance exam can download their admit card from the official website jipmat.nta.ac.in.

NTA will conduct the JIPMAT 2021 on August 10 for a total of 2 hours and 30 minutes. The examination will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode from 3.00 PM to 5.30 PM. The admit card will contain the aspirant’s roll number and centre of examination.

Earlier, the JIPMAT 2021 was scheduled to be held on June 20 but was deferred amid the Covid-19 situation.

The JIPMAT 2021 is held for admission to the Five Year Integrated Programme in Management at the Indian Institute of Management - Bodh Gaya and the Indian Institute of Management - Jammu.

Here’s NTA JIPMAT 2021 exam notice.

Steps to download JIPMAT 2021 admit card:

Visit official website jipmat.nta.ac.in Click on the admit card link Login using application number and date of birth or password The JIPMAT admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download NTA JIPMAT admit card 2021.