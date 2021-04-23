The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to postpone the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) entrance exam CSIR-NET 2021. The exam was held in June last year, however, this year due to the coronavirus crisis, the exam is expected to be scheduled not before July.

CSIR-UGC NET is an eligibility test for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Lectureship/Assistant Professors in universities and colleges of India. The exam is conducted by NTA.

The application process for CSIR NET 2021 is yet to commence amid the pandemic situation across the country.

On Twitter, the CSIR’s Human Resource Development Group (HRDG) said: “Due to the uncertainties posed by the pandemic, the CSIR-NET exam is likely to be deferred to at least the middle of July 2021. We cannot hold the exam putting people at risk.”

The Agency is yet to put out an official circular regarding the postponement of CSIR-NET 2021. Candidates are advised to keep a check on its website nta.ac.in and csirnet.nta.nic.in.

In the last few days, NTA has already announced its decision to postpone the JEE Main April 2021 exam for admission to undergraduate engineering programs and UGC National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) for December 2020 cycle (May 2021).