The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has notified various vacancies of district cadre posts of Livestock Inspector, Group C. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website osssc.gov.in from August 5 to August 26, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 565 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants must have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 32 years as on January 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation applicable as per government norms. Deatils in the notice.

Educational Qualification: The candidates must have passed the +2 vocational courses in the field of Animal Husbandry or Dairy or Poultry, etc. The applicants must speak, read and write Odia and have passed the middle school examination with Odia as language subject. More details in the notification.

Here’s the direct link to the official notice.

The written examination is likely to be conducted in September, 2021, in all districts. The date, time and venue shall be intimated to the applicants through the admission letters.

The examination will be conducted for the duration of 2 hours 30 minutes. The MCQ based question paper will consist a total of 130 question of one mark each. The exam shall be of 10th standard. Arithmetic, English, Odia, General Awareness, Physics, Chemistry, and Biological Science are the subjects of written test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.