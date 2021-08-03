The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has announced the date for the WB Civil Service Preliminary Exam 2021. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website wbpsc.gov.in.

The WB Civil Service Prelims 2021 will be held on August 22 (Sunday) from 12.00 noon to 2.30 PM. The exam will be conducted at different venues in Kolkata and outlying centres. WBPSC will release the admit cards at its portal on August 6.

In its notice, the Commission said: “It is notified that the above mentioned examination will be held at different venues in Kolkata and outlying centres on the 22nd August, 2021 (Sunday) from 12:00 Noon to 2:30 P.M. Admit cards of the candidates will be available in Commission’s website : https://wbpsc.gov.in from the 6th August, 2021.”

Here’s WB Civil Service Prelims 2021 exam notice.

The civil service exam was previously postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The online application process was conducted in December and Janauary.

The WB Civil Service Prelim exam will consist of only one paper, on “General Studies”. The paper will be of an objective type consisting of 200 multiple-choice questions. There shall be a negative marking for each wrong answer.

Candidates who qualify in this test will be eligible to appear for the Main exam.