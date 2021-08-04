The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the examination date for All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Examination (AIAPGET) 2021. The examination will be conducted on September 18, 2021, in two shifts — from 10.00 AM to 12.00 Noon (Ayurveda) and from 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM (Homeopathy, Siddha, Unani).

As per the official notice, the test will be conducted by NTA in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode on behalf of Ministry of AYUSH for the duration of 2 hours.

Meanwhile, the AIAPGET 2021 application process is underway on the official website aiapget.nta.ac.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the exam and submit the examination fee till August 21 by 5.00 PM and 11.50 PM, respectively.

Applicants will be able to make corrections from August 23 to 25.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates in possession of BAMS/ BUMS/ BSMS/ BHMS/Graded BHMS degree or Provisional BAMS/ BUMS/ BSMS/ BHMS Pass Certificate recognized as per the provisions of the IMCC 1970/HCC 1973 Act and possess permanent or provisional registration certificate of BAMS/ BUMS/ BSMS/ BHMS/Graded BHMS degree qualification issued by the NCISM/NCH/State Board/Universities/Deemed Universities, reads the official notice.

Steps to register for AIAPGET 2021

Visit the official website aiapget.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on “ALL INDIA AYUSH POST GRADUATE ENTRANCE TEST 2021” Register and login to fill the application form Fill the online application with personal details Fill the online application with qualification details and upload the required documents Pay the application fee and submit Take a printout for future reference

About AIAPGET 2021

AIAPGET 2021 will be a single entrance examination namely ‘All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test 2021’ for admission to Postgraduate AYUSH Courses for the academic session 2021-22 which will include all India and state quota seats for admission to MD / MS / PG DIPLOMA Courses in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy system of medicine for all AYUSH Colleges, Institutions & Universities/ Deemed Universities across the country.