The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the interview schedule for the WB Audit and Accounts Service exam, 2018 and candidates list of WB Civil Service 2019 Personality Test for Group – C posts.

The WB Audit and Accounts Service 2018 interview round will be held between August 12 and 24 in two sessions: 11.00 AM and 2.00 PM. The detailed programme of online personality test arranged according to roll numbers – category wise is available on the official website wbpsc.gov.in.

In its notice, WBPSC said candidates are being called for the Personality Test provisionally subject to verification of their eligibility and suitability for the examination in all respects including verification of original documents to be produced as and when required.

“If the candidate failed to produce any of the required original certificates for verification, their candidature will be liable to be cancelled by the Commission straightway. The notice and instructions for uploading the documents will be available soon in the official website,” the notice added.

Here’s WBPSC AAS 2018 interview schedule.

On the other hand, WBPSC has also released the list of candidates shortlisted for the interview round for Group – C services and posts under the WBCS exam 2019. The Roll Numbers of 387 candidates is mentioned in the merit list. The personality test will commence from August 16.

Here’s WBCS 2019 Group C interview candidate list.