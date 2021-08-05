The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) has today, August 5, declared the Class 12 results for Arts students. Enrolled students can check their HSSLC or Class 12 result at the official website megresults.nic.in using their roll number.

The board had released the HSSLC result for Vocational, Science, and Commerce stream on July 30.

This year, the pass percentage is 80.7%. A total of 25683 students had appeared for the examination, of which 20740 have successfully passed.

Among all districts, West Khasi Hills recorded the highest pass percentage of 92.91%.

Steps to check MBOSE HSSLC Arts result 2021:

Visit official website megresults.nic.in Select exam/stream Key in your roll number and submit The MBOSE HSSLC result 2021 will appear on screen Download marksheet and take a printout

Here’s the direct link to download HSSLC Arts result 2021.

Candidates can also check the result abstract here.

Meanwhile, the board has announced that Class 10th result will be released at 11.00 AM today. Students can follow the same steps mentioned above to download their results.