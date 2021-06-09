State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has started the online registration process for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test or MHT-CET 2021. Eligible candidates can apply for the entrance exam at the official website mhtcet2021.mahacet.org till July 7.

Last date to fill up the application form with additional late fee of Rs 500 for all categories is July 15.

MHT-CET-2021 Entrance Examination for Admission to Professional Courses in Engineering/ Technology, Pharmacy and Agricultural Education through State Common Entrance Test Cell, Mumbai for the academic year 2021-22 will be held at the various examination centers within and outside Maharashtra State, reads the notice.

Here’s the direct link to the notification.

Earlier on Tuesday, state Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant tweeted: “Online registration for the MHT-CET 2021 Entrance Examination for first-year Engineering/Technology, Pharmacy and Agricultural Education for the academic year 2021-22 will start today from 08/06/2021 to 07/07/2021.”

For other undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, details of the MHT CET 2021 exam will be announced separately, Samant added.

शैक्षणिक वर्ष २०२१-२२ करिता प्रथम वर्ष अभियांत्रिकी/तंत्रज्ञान, औषधनिर्माणशास्त्र व कृषी शिक्षण या व्यावसायिक अभ्यासक्रमांच्या प्रवेशासाठी घेण्यात येणारी एमएचटी-सीईटी २०२१ प्रवेश परीक्षेच्या ऑनलाईन अर्जांची नोंदणी आज दिनांक ०८/०६/२०२१ पासून दिनांक ०७/०७/२०२१ पर्यंत सुरु राहील. — Uday Samant (@samant_uday) June 8, 2021

Eligibility Criteria

The applicants should have passed or appeared for HSC (12th / Equivalent Examination). In case of reservation, candidates must possess valid documents like Caste Certificate, Caste Validity Certificate and Non Creamy Layer Certificate valid up to March 31st 2022.

Application Fee

For general category candidates, the application fee is Rs 800 whereas for candidates from reserved category, Rs 600 is applicable.

Steps to register for MHT-CET 2021

Visit the official website mhtcet2021.mahacet.org On the homepage, click on “New Registration” Read and the information, accept and proceed Fill in the required details and register Once registered, log in to the portal and fill the application form Pay the application fee and submit Take a printout of the form for future reference

Here’s the direct link to register for MHT-CET 2021.

The application form will not be edited hence candidates are advised to verify the details before submitting the applications. Candidate can use only one Mobile No and E-mail ID for one application form.

MHT CET is held for three papers – Paper 1 (Mathematics), Paper 2 (Physics, Chemistry) and Paper 3 (Biology). Each carries 100 marks in form of multiple choice questions.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.