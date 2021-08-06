The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main Session 3 final answer keys on Thursday. Candidates can check and download the answer keys from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The NTA had earlier released preliminary answer keys on July 29 and invited objects till July 31. The examination was conducted from July 20 to 25.

This year, over 7 lakh students has registered for JEE Main session 3 examination, reports NDTV. However, the Agency organised a re-examination for the flood affected candidates from the state of Maharashtra. The re-exam was held on August 3 and 4.

Steps to download the final answer key

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “NATIONAL TESTING AGENCY JEE (Main) Session - 3, 2021 FINAL ANSWER KEY AS ON 05.08.2021” The answer key will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to the JEE Main 2021 session 3 final answer key.

Meanwhile, NTA is prepared to conduct the JEE Main 2021 session 4 examinations on August 26, 27, 31 and September 1 and 2.

About JEE Main 2021

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main comprises of two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B. Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments, as well as an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.

This year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, JEE Main is being conducted in multiple sessions. Moreover, in the new paper pattern, there will be no negative marking in the 15 alternative questions. The candidates have to attempt 75 questions out of 90, or 25 questions out of 30 in each section of Chemistry, Physics and Maths.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.