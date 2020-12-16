The application process for Joint Entrance Exam or JEE Main 2021 has begun on December 16 for the first session scheduled from February 23 to 26, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announced on Wednesday.

Aspiring candidates can only apply online on the National Testing Agency (NTA) website jeemain.nta.nic.in by January 16, 2021. The application fees can be paid online up to January 17.

Keeping in mind the various suggestions/requests received from aspirants of JEE Mains across the nation, the minister announced that in the next academic year, the JEE Main will be conducted in multiple sessions — February, March, April and May 2021.

Multiple sessions will help students to improve on their mistakes, the minister said. Even if a student appears in all four sessions, his/her best marks out of the four exams will be considered for the result, he added.

Here is the direct link to NTA JEE Main 2021 Information Brochure.

Here is the direct link to NTA JEE Main 2021 notification.

JEE Main 2021 schedule: Session Dates Session 1 February 23 to 26 Session 2 March 15 to 18 Session 3 April 27 to 30 Session 4 May 24 to 28

Steps to apply for JEE Main 2021:

Visit NTA JEE Main website jeemain.nta.nic.in Download Information Bulletin and Replica of Application Form. Read these carefully to ensure your eligibility. Apply for Online Registration using Email Id and Mobile No. Fill in the Online Application Form and note down the system generated Application Number. Upload scanned images of a recent photograph, signature, educational qualifications, category certificate, etc. Make the online fee payment Download, save and print a copy of Confirmation Page of the Application Form for future reference.

JEE Main 2021 examination will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only, except that the Drawing Test for B.Arch. will be held in ‘Pen & Paper’ (offline) mode, the National Testing Agency said.

Moreover, in the new paper pattern, there will be no negative marking in the 15 alternative questions. The candidates have to attempt 75 questions out of 90, or 25 questions out of 30 in each section of Chemistry, Physics and Maths.

In a first, JEE Main 2021 will be held in 13 languages — English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. The minister stressed that exams in regional languages will help students better prepare for the tests in their native tongues.

The admit card for the February session of the examination may be available for download in the second week of February. The timing for downloading the admit card for subsequent sessions of the exam will be announced on the NTA website.

If any candidate could not apply for session-1, he/she can apply for the next session(s) once the portal opens, after the declaration of the result. However, multiple application forms submitted by a candidate for the same session(s) will not be accepted.

About JEE (Main) 2021

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) comprises of two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B. Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments, as well as an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.