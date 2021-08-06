The Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test-2021 (TS ECET-2021) preliminary answer key has been release today, August 6. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download the answer key from the official website ecet.tsche.ac.in.

The applicants may raise objections, if any, by August 8 (4.00 PM). All objections of the candidate’s responses should be based on Master Question Paper Only.

“The candidate can raise objection(s) on any number of question(s) but only “ONCE”. Hence, the candidate is advised to list out all the Objection(s) along with justification before raising objection(s) ONLINE by visiting the Objections on Preliminary key,” reads the official statement.

Steps to download the answer keys

Visit the official website ecet.tsche.ac.in On the homepage, click on “Master Question Papers With Preliminary Key” under “Application” tab Click on the question paper names The answer key will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the answer keys.

The applicants can raise objections against the released answer key by clicking on Objections on Preliminary Key. Read the instructions and continue. The applicants will need to login to the portal using their ECET hallticket number, registration number and date of birth.

The Decision of Key Committee is final and will be considered for Evaluation.