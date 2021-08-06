Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has notified the dates for Combined Civil Services Examination, 2021 on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can find the official notice on Commission’s website jpsc.gov.in.

The examination is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on September 12, 2021. The Commission shall release more details regarding the examination in due course of time.

Here’s the direct link to the official notice.

The application process commenced on February 15 and concluded on March 15.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 252 vacancies for various posts including — Deputy Collector, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, District Coordinator, Jail Superintendent, and others.

JPSC Exam Pattern

The Jharkhand Combined Civil Services Examination comprises of two successive stages —

Combined Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination (Objective-Type) for the selection of candidates for the Main Examination

Combined Civil Services (Mains) Examination (Written and Interview) for the selection of candidates for the various services and posts.

Selection Process

The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary exam, Main exam and interview round. There shall be no limitation on number of attempts, if a candidate is eligible otherwise. For more details, candidates can check the Combined Civil Services Examination advertisement here.