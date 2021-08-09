The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the personality Test schedule for the West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) Etc. Examination 2019. Eligible candidates can check and download the schedule from the official website wbpsc.gov.in. A total of 387 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the PT round.

The Personality Test is scheduled to commence on August 16 and conclude on September 6, 2021. It will be held in two shifts — 11.00 AM and 1.30 PM.

“Candidates are being called for the Personality Test provisionally subject to verification of their eligibility and suitability for the examination in all respects including verification of original documents (e.g. academic qualifications, proof of age, BC/ SC/ ST/ PH certificates etc.) to be produced as and when required. If the candidate failed to produce any of the required original certificates for verification, their candidature will be liable to be cancelled by the Commission straightway,” reads the official notice.

Steps to check WBCS 2019 PT schedule

Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in Click on “SCHEDULE OF ONLINE PERSONALITY TEST FOR GROUP - C SERVICES AND POSTS OF WEST BENGAL CIVIL SERVICE (EXE.) ETC. EXAMINATION, 2019” under Latest News tab The PT schedule will appear in the screen Check the schedule Download and take a printout for future reference

Meanwhile, WBPSC has also released the PT schedule for Audit and Accounts Service (AAS) 2018. Candidates can check the schedule on the official website wbpsc.gov.in.

