The Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI Bank) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Manager Grade ‘A’. Interested candidates can apply online on the official website idbibank.in.

The last date to submit the application form and pay the application fee is August 28. The recruitment examination tentatively scheduled to be held on September 4, 2021.

“The recruitment is being carried out for admission to IDBI Bank-PGDBF through Manipal, Bengaluru and Nitte, Greater Noida. The appointment of candidates in IDBI Bank as Assistant Managers is subject to their successfully completing the 1 Year PGDBF course and fulfillment of other eligibility criteria of age and educational qualification,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 650 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants must have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 28 years.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should be Graduate from any discipline from a recognized university with minimum 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/PWD candidates). It may be mention that candidates should have the final year result declared on or before July 01, 2021

Here’s the direct link to the official notice.

Application Fee

The applicants from SC/ ST/ PWD category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 200, whereas Rs 1000 is applicable to other categories.

Steps to apply for Asst Manager post

Visit the IDBI website idbibank.in Go to the ‘Careers’ section on the homepage and then click on ‘Current Openings’ Click on “Online Application for Admissions to IDBI Bank PGDBF - 2021-2022” Register and proceed with application process Pay the application fee and submit Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for PGDBF Assistant Manager Grade A.