Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the interview letter for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) under Panchayat And Rural Development Department. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website apsc.nic.in.

Around 660 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the interview round.

APSC will conduct the AE Civil interview round from August 17 to 26 (excluding August 22 being Sunday) from 9.00 AM onwards. The interviews will be held at the APSC office at Jawaharnagar, Khanapara, Guwahati-22.

The APSC AE Civil Screening Test was held in December last year and the result was announced in June.

Steps to download interview letter

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in Click on “Call Letters/ Admit Cards” tab under Important Links section Now click on “Download Intimation Letter for interview for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) under Panchayat & Rural Development Department (Advt. No. 03/2020 Dtd. 24/06/2020)” Key in your roll number and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to AE Civil 2020 interview letter.

APSC had issued the recruitment notification back in June 2020 for filling up 222 posts of Assistant Engineers (Civil) under Assam’s Panchayat and Rural Development Department.