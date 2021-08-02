Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Interview/Viva-Voce schedule of qualified candidates for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) under Panchayat And Rural Development Department. Candidates can check the schedule at the official website apsc.nic.in.

APSC will conduct the AE Civil interview round from August 17 to 26 (excluding August 22 being Sunday) from 9.00 AM. The interviews will be held at the APSC office at Jawaharnagar, Khanapara, Guwahati-22.

The APSC AE Civil Screening Test was held in December last year and the result was announced in June. Around 660 candidates have been declared qualified in the test and will now have to appear for the interview round.

No intimation letter to the eligible candidates shall be sent separately by post. The interview call letters will be uploaded on August 9 at the official website.

APSC had issued the recruitment notification back in June 2020 for filling up 222 posts of Assistant Engineers (Civil) under Assam’s Panchayat and Rural Development Department.

Here’s APSC AE Civil 2020 interview schedule.